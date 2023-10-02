Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County This Week
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Larimer County, Colorado this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Fort Lupton High School at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on October 2
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Mountain View High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Fossil Ridge High School at Fort Collins High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Severance High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain High School at Poudre High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forge Christian High School at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Christian Academy Middle School at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Estes Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Estes Park, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Central High School at Loveland High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on October 7
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
