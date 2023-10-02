Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Broncos have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 2.
Watch the Broncos this season on Fubo!
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), the Broncos are 25th in the league. They are far below that, 31st, according to computer rankings.
- The Broncos have had the sixth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +5000 at the start of the season to +15000.
- The Broncos' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.7%.
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver is winless against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have played four games this year and three of them have hit the over.
- The Broncos have a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).
- Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (461.5 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have had more success on offense, ranking 14th in the NFL by putting up 333.3 yards per game.
- With 37.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to rely on their 10th-ranked offense (25 points per contest) to keep them in games.
Broncos Impact Players
- In four games, Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,014 yards (253.5 per game), with nine TDs and two INTs, and completing 67.4%.
- On the ground, Wilson has scored zero TDs and picked up 70 yards.
- In the passing game, Marvin Mims has scored one time, hauling in nine balls for 242 yards (60.5 per game).
- In four games, Courtland Sutton has 20 receptions for 216 yards (54.0 per game) and three scores.
- In the passing game, Brandon Johnson has scored three times, hauling in seven balls for 113 yards (28.3 per game).
- In four games for the Broncos, Jonathon Cooper has totaled 3.0 sacks and 2.0 TFL and 22 tackles.
Bet on Broncos to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Broncos Player Futures
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+25000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|L 35-33
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|L 70-20
|+1100
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|W 31-28
|+50000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+550
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.