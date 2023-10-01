The Colorado Rockies (58-103) will look to Elehuris Montero, on a three-game homer streak, against the Minnesota Twins (87-74) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Coors Field.

The Twins will look to Bailey Ober (8-6) against the Rockies and Chase Anderson (1-6).

Rockies vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (8-6, 3.53 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (1-6, 5.42 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 5.42 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering five hits.

During 19 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 5.42 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing batters.

Anderson enters this game with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Anderson will try to build upon a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.5 frames per appearance).

In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins' Ober (8-6) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, a 4.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.104 in 25 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 25 starts this season.

Ober has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

