Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Twins.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

In 62.6% of his games this year (87 of 139), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (24.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (45 of 139), with two or more RBI 20 times (14.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 41 of 139 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 70 .274 AVG .258 .315 OBP .313 .435 SLG .383 22 XBH 18 8 HR 6 38 RBI 34 53/16 K/BB 65/18 2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings