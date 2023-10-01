Colorado BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

Games in Colorado Today

Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)

Broncos (-3.5) Broncos Moneyline: -165

-165 Bears Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 46.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-165)

Twins (-165) Moneyline Underdog: Rockies (+135)

Rockies (+135) Total: 12

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.