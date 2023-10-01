Charlie Blackmon vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .282 with 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- In 70.5% of his games this year (67 of 95), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (31.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 8.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.4% of his games this season, Blackmon has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.6%.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|42
|.317
|AVG
|.237
|.391
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.329
|27
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|12
|24/22
|K/BB
|31/17
|3
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober (8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
