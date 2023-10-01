The Denver Broncos (0-3) hit the gridiron as 3.5-point favorites versus the Chicago Bears (0-3) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field. Both teams are on three-game losing streaks. The point total is set at 46 points for the contest.

Broncos vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Broncos (-3.5) 46 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Broncos (-3.5) 46 -168 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Denver vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: CBS

Broncos vs. Bears Betting Insights

Denver had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Broncos didn't have a win ATS (0-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last season.

In 17 Denver games last year, six went over the total.

Chicago had five wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Bears covered the spread five times last season (5-7 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Chicago had 10 of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Broncos Player Props

