Something has to give when the Denver Broncos (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup October 1, 2023 with the Chicago Bears (0-3), who are on their own three-game losing streak.

Before the Broncos take on the Bears, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Broncos vs. Bears Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Soldier Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Broncos 3.5 46 -165 +140

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Broncos vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

  • Denver's games this season have had an average of 43 points, three fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Broncos have not won a game against the spread this season (0-3-0).
  • The Broncos have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they lost both of the games.
  • Denver has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Chicago Bears

  • The Bears have combined with their opponent to score more than 46 points only twice this season.
  • Chicago's matchups this season have a 43-point average over/under, three fewer points than this game's total.
  • The Bears are winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).
  • The Bears have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Chicago has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

Broncos vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Broncos 23 15 40.7 32 43 2 3
Bears 15.7 27 35.3 31 43 2 3
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 43 40.8 47.5
Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 22 27
ATS Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 43 40.5 44.3
Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 21 26
ATS Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.