How to Watch Broncos vs. Bears on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:58 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Something has to give when the Denver Broncos (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting October 1, 2023 with the Chicago Bears (0-3), who are on their own three-game losing streak.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
Broncos Insights
- This year, the Broncos rack up 12.3 fewer points per game (23) than the Bears surrender (35.3).
- The Broncos collect 66.6 fewer yards per game (340.7), than the Bears allow per matchup (407.3).
- This season, Denver rushes for 26.7 fewer yards per game (95) than Chicago allows per contest (121.7).
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (2).
Broncos Away Performance
- Denver picked up 211.1 passing yards per game in away games last season (0.2 fewer than overall), and gave up 204 on the road (6.2 fewer than overall).
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Las Vegas
|L 17-16
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Washington
|L 35-33
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|at Miami
|L 70-20
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|10/12/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|CBS
