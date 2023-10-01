At the moment the Denver Broncos have been given +20000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Broncos' Super Bowl odds (+20000) place them 28th in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 31st.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Broncos have had the fifth-biggest change this season, falling from +4500 at the start to +20000.

The Broncos have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver is winless against the spread this season.

Denver has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.

The Broncos have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

With 458.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have had to rely on their 15th-ranked offense (340.7 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

The Broncos have the 15th-ranked scoring offense this season (23 points per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking worst with 40.7 points allowed per game.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson has six touchdown passes and two picks in three games, completing 65.4% for 791 yards (263.7 per game).

In addition, Wilson has run for 57 yards and zero scores.

Marvin Mims has seven catches for 195 yards (65.0 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

Courtland Sutton has 17 receptions for 189 yards (63.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In three games, Brandon Johnson has six receptions for 109 yards (36.3 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Jonathon Cooper has helped lead the way with 17 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two sacks in three games.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +15000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +900 4 October 1 @ Bears - +40000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +2500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +8000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +15000

Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.