Brendan Rodgers vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .651 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .264.
- Rodgers will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers during his last outings.
- Rodgers has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rodgers has driven in a run in 14 games this season (31.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.326
|AVG
|.200
|.375
|OBP
|.261
|.517
|SLG
|.271
|12
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
