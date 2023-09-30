Max Kepler and Ezequiel Tovar will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 158 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 14th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 712 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.547 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Home Chase Anderson Caleb Ferguson 9/26/2023 Dodgers L 11-2 Home Ryan Feltner Bobby Miller 9/27/2023 Dodgers L 8-2 Home Noah Davis Emmet Sheehan 9/28/2023 Dodgers W 14-5 Home Chris Flexen Ryan Yarbrough 9/29/2023 Twins L 7-6 Home Ty Blach Joe Ryan 9/30/2023 Twins - Home - Emilio Pagán 10/1/2023 Twins - Home Chase Anderson Bailey Ober

