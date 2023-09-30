How to Watch the Rockies vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
Max Kepler and Ezequiel Tovar will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 158 home runs as a team.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank 14th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored 712 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.547 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Bobby Miller
|9/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 14-5
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|9/29/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Joe Ryan
|9/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Emilio Pagán
|10/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Bailey Ober
