Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our computer model predicts the Weber State Wildcats will defeat the Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday, September 30 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Nottingham Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Weber State (-15.2)
|47.3
|Weber State 31, Northern Colorado 16
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Bears games.
Weber State Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bears vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Northern Colorado
|15.0
|43.0
|7.0
|42.0
|17.7
|43.3
|Weber State
|19.0
|24.5
|17.5
|25.0
|20.5
|24.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.