The Northern Colorado Bears (0-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Weber State Wildcats (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Nottingham Field in a Big Sky clash.

Northern Colorado has the 95th-ranked offense this year (299.8 yards per game), and have been worse on defense, ranking -1-worst with 564.3 yards allowed per game. Weber State has been struggling offensively, ranking 17th-worst with 257.8 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, allowing 325.0 total yards per contest (47th-ranked).

Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Nottingham Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Weber State 299.8 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.8 (95th) 564.3 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.0 (61st) 148.5 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.3 (61st) 151.3 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (121st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has thrown for 514 yards (128.5 ypg) to lead Northern Colorado, completing 60% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

David Afari has racked up 323 yards on 61 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Darius Stewart has 75 yards as a receiver (18.8 per game) on eight catches with one touchdown, while also piling up 49.8 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Blake Haggerty has hauled in 21 receptions for 165 yards (41.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jamarii Robinson's eight catches are good enough for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Weber State Stats Leaders

Kylan Weisser leads Weber State with 462 yards on 48-of-95 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Damon Bankston, has carried the ball 57 times for 358 yards (89.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Kris Jackson has run for 99 yards across 29 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jacob Sharp's 130 receiving yards (32.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has six receptions on eight targets.

Jayleen Record has seven receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 102 yards (25.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Hayden Meacham's six targets have resulted in eight receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Northern Colorado or Weber State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.