Hae-Ran Ryu will play at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to wager on Ryu at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2000 to pick up the win this week.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Ryu Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Hae-Ran Ryu Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ryu has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ryu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In her past five appearances, Ryu's average finish has been 32nd.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Ryu has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 24 -4 283 0 14 2 5 $1M

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,438 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Ryu has played in the past year has been 125 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Ryu's Last Time Out

Ryu was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 40th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which placed her in the 63rd percentile of the field.

Ryu shot better than 82% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Ryu recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Ryu carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Ryu's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average (5.3).

In that last tournament, Ryu's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Ryu finished the Kroger Queen City Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ryu finished without one.

