A pair of the nation's most prolific passing offenses meet when the No. 8 USC Trojans (4-0) bring college football's third-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1), who have the No. 5 passing offense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Trojans are massive, 21.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 73.5.

USC owns the 44th-ranked defense this season (20 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking best with 55 points per game. Colorado's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 475.8 total yards per game, which ranks eighth-worst. Offensively, it ranks 57th with 409 total yards per contest.

Colorado vs. USC Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: FOX

Week 5 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Out of Colorado's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Colorado has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Colorado has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has compiled 1,410 yards on 76.9% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Dylan Edwards has rushed for 157 yards on 28 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added 17 catches, totaling 169 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Anthony Hankerson has piled up 22 carries and totaled 82 yards.

Xavier Weaver's 461 receiving yards (115.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 34 receptions on 45 targets with two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has totaled 243 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Travis Hunter's 16 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 213 yards (53.3 ypg).

Jordan Domineck has two sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL and 15 tackles.

Colorado's tackle leader, Shilo Sanders, has 26 tackles and one interception this year.

Cam’Ron Silmon leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 17 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

