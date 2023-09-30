The Colorado State Rams (1-2) play an FCS opponent, the Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks seventh-worst in the FBS (38.7 points allowed per game), Colorado State has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 62nd in the FBS by totaling 30.0 points per game. Utah Tech has been struggling on defense, ranking worst with 50.3 points given up per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, putting up 24.3 points per contest (60th-ranked).

Colorado State vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Colorado State vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics

Colorado State Utah Tech 411.3 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.0 (55th) 468.0 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 539.0 (129th) 57.3 (130th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.8 (109th) 354.0 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.3 (25th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has compiled 898 yards (299.3 ypg) on 77-of-110 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Avery Morrow, has carried the ball 36 times for 100 yards (33.3 per game).

Kobe Johnson has carried the ball 27 times for 72 yards (24.0 per game).

Tory Horton has hauled in 35 receptions for 313 yards (104.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Dallin Holker has caught 22 passes for 268 yards (89.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Justus Ross-Simmons has a total of 231 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy leads Utah Tech with 811 yards on 61-of-128 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Ronnie Walker Jr. has run the ball 48 times for 194 yards, with two touchdowns.

Chris Street has collected 79 yards (on 14 carries).

Beau Sparks paces his squad with 220 receiving yards on 22 catches with one touchdown.

Jaivian Lofton has caught 11 passes and compiled 212 receiving yards (53.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Rickie Johnson's 17 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 211 yards (52.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

