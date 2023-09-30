Colorado BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're wanting to put money on a game matchup today but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Seeking an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Colorado Today

USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Colorado (-21.5)

Colorado (-21.5) Colorado Moneyline: -1400

-1400 USC Moneyline: +800

+800 Total: 72.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Air Force Falcons

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)

Air Force (-10.5) Air Force Moneyline: -400

-400 San Diego State Moneyline: +300

+300 Total: 42.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.