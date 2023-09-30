The Clemson Tigers (2-2), with the 13th-ranked run defense in the country, will visit the Syracuse Orange (4-0) and the 16th-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Orange are 7-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Clemson vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Clemson vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Clemson has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Syracuse has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Clemson & Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Clemson To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the ACC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Syracuse To Win the ACC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

