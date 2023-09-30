Oddsmakers heavily favor the Air Force Falcons (4-0) when they host the San Diego State Aztecs (2-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Falcon Stadium. Air Force is favored by 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is set at 42.5.

Air Force owns the 39th-ranked offense this year (34.8 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best with only 12.8 points allowed per game. San Diego State has sputtering defensively, ranking 13th-worst with 430.2 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, posting 344.4 total yards per contest (97th-ranked).

Air Force vs. San Diego State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Falcon Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Air Force vs San Diego State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -10.5 -110 -110 42.5 -110 -110 -400 +300

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force has covered every spread it has faced this season (2-0-0).

All of Air Force's two games with a set total have hit the over.

Air Force has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Air Force has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 322 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Jared Roznos has hauled in four receptions for 166 yards (41.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Brandon Engel has hauled in one reception totaling 28 yards so far this campaign.

John Lee Eldridge III has been the target of one pass and hauled in one catch for 14 yards, an average of 3.5 yards per contest.

PJ Ramsey leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and five tackles.

Air Force's top-tackler, Alec Mock, has 19 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Trey Taylor has a team-high one interception to go along with 15 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

