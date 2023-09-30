The Air Force Falcons (4-0) will face off against their MWC-rival, the San Diego State Aztecs (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Air Force vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Air Force vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Air Force vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-10.5) 43.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-9.5) 43.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Air Force vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Air Force has put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

San Diego State has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Aztecs have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +350 Bet $100 to win $350

