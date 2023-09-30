Air Force vs. San Diego State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Air Force Falcons (4-0) will face off against their MWC-rival, the San Diego State Aztecs (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Air Force vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Air Force vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Venue: Falcon Stadium
Air Force vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-10.5)
|43.5
|-350
|+275
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-9.5)
|43.5
|-385
|+300
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Air Force vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Air Force has put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- San Diego State has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Aztecs have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
Air Force 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
