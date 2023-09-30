The Air Force Falcons (4-0) face a fellow MWC foe when they host the San Diego State Aztecs (2-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Falcon Stadium.

Air Force ranks 39th in points scored this season (34.8 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 12.8 points allowed per game. With 21.2 points per game on offense, San Diego State ranks 107th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 86th, surrendering 27.2 points per contest.

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on CBS Sports Network, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Air Force vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Air Force vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Air Force San Diego State 395.8 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.4 (53rd) 223.0 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.2 (127th) 340.5 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.2 (73rd) 55.3 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.2 (101st) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (121st) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (7th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 322 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Jared Roznos' team-high 166 yards as a receiver have come on four catches (out of five targets) with one touchdown.

Brandon Engel has put together a 28-yard season so far, reeling in one pass on two targets.

John Lee Eldridge III has been the target of one pass and racked up one catch for 14 yards, an average of 3.5 yards per contest.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has thrown for 944 yards on 85-of-137 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 268 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylon Armstead has taken 48 carries and totaled 228 yards with four touchdowns.

Mark Redman has racked up 193 receiving yards on 16 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Brionne Penny has 13 receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 187 yards (37.4 yards per game) this year.

Baylin Brooks has racked up 177 reciving yards (35.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Air Force or San Diego State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.