Sportsbooks have set player props for Max Kepler, Ryan McMahon and others when the Minnesota Twins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Twins Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 133 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .243/.326/.437 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 147 hits with 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.291/.414 on the year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (11-10) for his 29th start of the season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Ryan has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Sep. 24 6.0 7 3 3 10 0 at Reds Sep. 18 5.0 5 4 4 5 3 vs. Rays Sep. 12 4.2 5 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Sep. 6 4.0 4 2 2 3 1 at Rangers Sep. 1 6.0 3 1 1 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 43 walks and 62 RBI (111 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .258/.329/.477 on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Sep. 22 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

