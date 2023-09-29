Ty Blach gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to shut down Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 155 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 487 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 706 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.69) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.545 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Blach (3-3) will make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Blach has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 3.8 innings per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jordan Wicks 9/26/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Home Chase Anderson Caleb Ferguson 9/26/2023 Dodgers L 11-2 Home Ryan Feltner Bobby Miller 9/27/2023 Dodgers L 8-2 Home Noah Davis Emmet Sheehan 9/28/2023 Dodgers W 14-5 Home Chris Flexen Ryan Yarbrough 9/29/2023 Twins - Home Ty Blach Joe Ryan 9/30/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda 10/1/2023 Twins - Home Chase Anderson Bailey Ober

