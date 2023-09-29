Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (85-74) and the Colorado Rockies (58-101) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach (3-3, 5.42 ERA).

Rockies vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rockies have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in five of those contests).

The Rockies have won in 53, or 37.1%, of the 143 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 26-59 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (706 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.69) in the majors this season.

