There is one matchup on today's LaLiga schedule, Sevilla FC playing FC Barcelona.

How to watch all the games in the LaLiga today is included here.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC (2-1-3) is on the road to match up with FC Barcelona (5-2-0) at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-310)

FC Barcelona (-310) Underdog: Sevilla FC (+650)

Sevilla FC (+650) Draw: (+425)

(+425) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.