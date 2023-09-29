Elehuris Montero -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .251.

In 56.3% of his 80 games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has homered in nine games this season (11.3%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Montero has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (33.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.0%).

He has scored in 29 games this season (36.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .328 AVG .175 .378 OBP .214 .537 SLG .307 17 XBH 9 5 HR 4 25 RBI 13 41/10 K/BB 65/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings