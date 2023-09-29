At +20000 as of September 29, the Denver Broncos aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Broncos higher (28th in the league) than the computer rankings do (31st).

The Broncos were +5000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +20000, which is the fifth-biggest change in the entire NFL.

The implied probability of the Broncos winning the Super Bowl, based on their +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver has no wins against the spread this season.

Two Broncos games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

The Broncos have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (458.3 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have played better offensively, ranking 15th in the NFL by totaling 340.7 yards per game.

With 40.7 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to rely on their 15th-ranked offense (23 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson has six TD passes and two picks in three games, completing 65.4% for 791 yards (263.7 per game).

In addition, Wilson has rushed for 57 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Marvin Mims has scored one time, catching seven balls for 195 yards (65.0 per game).

Courtland Sutton has 17 catches for 189 yards (63.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In three games, Brandon Johnson has six catches for 109 yards (36.3 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Jonathon Cooper has helped set the tone with 17 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two sacks in three games.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +15000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +900 4 October 1 @ Bears - +40000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +2500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +8000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +15000

