On Friday, Alan Trejo (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 32 of 74 games this season (43.2%) Trejo has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (10.8%).

He has homered in three games this year (4.1%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his chances at the plate.

Trejo has had an RBI in 19 games this year (25.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .204 AVG .229 .250 OBP .280 .312 SLG .321 6 XBH 8 2 HR 1 14 RBI 9 18/5 K/BB 33/8 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings