On Friday, Alan Trejo (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 32 of 74 games this season (43.2%) Trejo has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (10.8%).
  • He has homered in three games this year (4.1%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Trejo has had an RBI in 19 games this year (25.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 23.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Twins

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 37
.204 AVG .229
.250 OBP .280
.312 SLG .321
6 XBH 8
2 HR 1
14 RBI 9
18/5 K/BB 33/8
2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • The Twins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (186 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Ryan (11-10) out for his 29th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.