Sean Bouchard vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Sean Bouchard and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Ryan Yarbrough) at 8:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Dodgers.
Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Sean Bouchard At The Plate
- Bouchard is hitting .192 with a home run and three walks.
- Bouchard has picked up a hit in four games this season (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Bouchard has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|.200
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.500
|SLG
|.188
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|2/2
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Yarbrough (7-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.78 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
