Ryan McMahon vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI), battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon?
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.326) and total hits (133) this season.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 90 of 146 games this year (61.6%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (24.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (15.1%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 66 times this season (45.2%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|75
|.269
|AVG
|.219
|.343
|OBP
|.310
|.496
|SLG
|.380
|33
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|9
|47
|RBI
|23
|100/31
|K/BB
|92/37
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.78 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.