Freddie Freeman brings a two-game homer streak into the Los Angeles Dodgers' (98-60) game versus the Colorado Rockies (57-101) at 8:40 PM ET on Thursday, at Coors Field.

The probable pitchers are Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) for the Dodgers and Chris Flexen (1-8) for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Yarbrough - LAD (7-6, 3.78 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-8, 7.01 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen (1-8 with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.01, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opponents are hitting .320 against him.

Flexen has one quality start under his belt this year.

Flexen is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.4 frames per start.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough

The Dodgers' Yarbrough (7-6) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, throwing 3 2/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing five hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.78 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in 24 games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Yarbrough has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 3.6 innings per outing.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Ryan Yarbrough vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 692 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They have 1323 hits, 17th in baseball, with 152 home runs (28th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-9 in three innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.