Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Dodgers on September 28, 2023
Ryan McMahon and Mookie Betts are two of the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet at Coors Field on Thursday (at 8:40 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 133 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .243/.326/.437 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 145 hits with 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .255/.290/.414 so far this season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Ryan Yarbrough Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Yarbrough Stats
- The Dodgers' Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) will make his ninth start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.
- In eight starts this season, Yarbrough has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Yarbrough Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 22
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Mariners
|Sep. 17
|4.2
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Nationals
|Sep. 10
|4.0
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 5
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 177 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 94 walks. He has driven in 106 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .309/.411/.587 so far this season.
- Betts will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 23
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has recorded 209 hits with 59 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 102 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .336/.415/.572 on the season.
- Freeman has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
