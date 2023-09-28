Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 152 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 477 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 692 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.69 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.545 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen (1-8) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

He has one quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Cubs L 6-3 Away Chris Flexen Marcus Stroman 9/24/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jordan Wicks 9/26/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Home Chase Anderson Caleb Ferguson 9/26/2023 Dodgers L 11-2 Home Ryan Feltner Bobby Miller 9/27/2023 Dodgers L 8-2 Home Noah Davis Emmet Sheehan 9/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Chris Flexen Ryan Yarbrough 9/29/2023 Twins - Home Ty Blach Joe Ryan 9/30/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda 10/1/2023 Twins - Home Chase Anderson Bailey Ober

