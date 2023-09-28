Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers at Coors Field on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-225). Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). The contest's over/under is set at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +180 11.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +100 -120

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies have compiled a 2-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in four of those matchups).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 52, or 36.6%, of the 142 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a record of 5-38, a 11.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of its 157 opportunities.

The Rockies are 23-16-0 against the spread in their 39 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-42 22-59 22-40 35-61 36-72 21-29

