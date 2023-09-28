Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Morgan County, Colorado has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Weldon Valley High School at Flagler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Flagler, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Arvada High School at Brush High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Brush, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yuma High School at Wiggins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Wiggins, CO
- Conference: Lower Platte
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.