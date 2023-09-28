Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Larimer County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Boulder High School at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28

7:00 PM MT on September 28 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Niwot High School at Thompson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Collins High School at Rocky Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO Conference: Front Range

Front Range How to Stream: Watch Here

Poudre High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO Conference: Front Range

Front Range How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School at Timnath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO Conference: Patriot

Patriot How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Centaurus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Berthoud High School at Fort Lupton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Fort Lupton, CO

Fort Lupton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Wellington High School