Kit Carson County, Colorado has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kit Carson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Weldon Valley High School at Flagler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28

7:00 PM MT on September 28 Location: Flagler, CO

Flagler, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hi-Plains High School at Arickaree High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Anton, CO

Anton, CO Conference: YWKC

YWKC How to Stream: Watch Here

Burlington High School at Limon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Limon, CO

Limon, CO Conference: Union Pacific

Union Pacific How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Hanover High School at Bethune High School