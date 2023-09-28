Elehuris Montero vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Elehuris Montero, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .243 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Montero has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (32.9%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season (28 of 79), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.315
|AVG
|.175
|.364
|OBP
|.214
|.500
|SLG
|.307
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|40/9
|K/BB
|65/4
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough (7-6 with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.