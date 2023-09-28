Support your favorite local high school football team in Douglas County, Colorado this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Valor Christian High School at Castle View High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 28

6:00 PM MT on September 28 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Canyon High School at Highlands Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28

7:00 PM MT on September 28 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO Conference: Continental

Continental How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Regis Jesuit High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 29

6:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO Conference: Continental

Continental How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Vista High School at Thunder Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO Conference: Continental

Continental How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Legend High School