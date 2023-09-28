Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Broomfield County, Colorado, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Prospect Ridge Academy at Bennett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Bennett, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Holy Family High School at Conifer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Conifer, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dakota Ridge High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on September 30
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
