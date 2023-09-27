Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Broncos have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 27.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver put together a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Broncos and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- Denver compiled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in NFL), and it ranked seventh defensively with 320 yards allowed per game.
- Last season the Broncos won only once on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.
- As the underdog, Denver had just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-5.
- The Broncos won only once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC as a whole.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his throws, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- Also, Wilson ran for 277 yards and three TDs.
- In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).
- In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.
- Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- On defense last year, Alex Singleton helped lead the charge with 152 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three passes defended in 16 games.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|L 35-33
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|L 70-20
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
