The Colorado Rockies (56-99) will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59) at 3:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (10-4) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-6) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (10-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-6, 5.75 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-6) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.75, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.

Anderson is looking to notch his third quality start in a row in this game.

Anderson will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.5 frames per outing.

In four of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Chase Anderson vs. Dodgers

He will take the mound against a Dodgers offense that ranks 11th in the league with 1352 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .456 (third in the league) with 240 total home runs (second in MLB action).

Anderson has a 14.73 ERA and a 2.182 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .375 batting average over one appearance.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (10-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.97 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Miller has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

