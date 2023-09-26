Los Angeles Dodgers (96-60) will play the Colorado Rockies (57-99) at Coors Field on Tuesday, September 26 at 8:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, J.D. Martinez will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 11.5 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (10-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (2-3, 5.13 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 Dodgers (-2.5) 11.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 80, or 62.5%, of the 128 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 16-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (69.6% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total one time.

The Rockies have been victorious in 52, or 37.1%, of the 140 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have won all of their 22 games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Harold Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

