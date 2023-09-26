On Tuesday, Charlie Blackmon (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, four walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .276 with 21 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.

In 70.0% of his games this year (63 of 90), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (7.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 28.9% of his games this year, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41 games this season (45.6%), including 11 multi-run games (12.2%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .309 AVG .237 .392 OBP .337 .519 SLG .329 23 XBH 10 5 HR 2 26 RBI 12 20/22 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings