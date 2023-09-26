At +20000, the Denver Broncos are No. 27 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 26.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of six Broncos games last season went over the point total.

On offense, Denver ranked 21st in the NFL with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Broncos won just once on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

The Broncos won just once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC as a whole.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 277 yards.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

In 16 games last year, Alex Singleton compiled 6.0 TFL and 152 tackles.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +15000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +900 4 October 1 @ Bears - +40000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +3500 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - 12 November 26 Browns - +2200 13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +8000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +15000

