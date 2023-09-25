Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in La Plata County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in La Plata County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
La Plata County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Bayfield High School at Centauri High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 25
- Location: La Jara, CO
- Conference: Intermountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bayfield High School at Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Bloomfield, NM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
