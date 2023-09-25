Want to know how to watch high school football games in Conejos County, Colorado this week? We have what you need below.

    • Conejos County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Bayfield High School at Centauri High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 25
    • Location: La Jara, CO
    • Conference: Intermountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Center High School at Centauri High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: La Jara, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

