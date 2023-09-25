The Denver Broncos have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 28th-ranked in the league as of September 25.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver put together a 6-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Broncos games hit the over.

Denver averaged 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in NFL), and it ranked seventh on defense with 320 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Broncos won only one game away from home and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver picked up three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Broncos won only once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC as a whole.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson threw for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

Wilson also ran for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

Alex Singleton compiled 152 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three passes defended in 16 games last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +15000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +1000 4 October 1 @ Bears - +40000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +3500 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +1000 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +2200 13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +8000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +15000

