One of the best quarterbacks in football last year will be on show when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Most of the most prolific contributors for the Bengals and the Rams will have player props on the table for this contest if you are trying to place player prop bets.

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +480

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +600

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joe Mixon - 58.5 (-113) -

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Higbee - - 31.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 247.5 (-113) - - Van Jefferson - - 32.5 (-113) Kyren Williams - 59.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Tutu Atwell - - 54.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 66.5 (-113)

